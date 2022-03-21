Catholic priest says UPND useless

This Catholic priest says HH’a government is useless, full of lies and harassing innocent people
He should not use the pulpit to disseminate partisan interests. The Catholic Church have universal readings and order of mass – the liturgy. So how come throughout the country it was only him who interpreted the readings of that day to be an indictment on the UPND Government?
Chipuba chamu patili.
This priest should remain with h church and not get involved with politics. Sounds like a PF cadre to me ATI Chipuwa
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
COMMENTS
He should not use the pulpit to disseminate partisan interests. The Catholic Church have universal readings and order of mass – the liturgy. So how come throughout the country it was only him who interpreted the readings of that day to be an indictment on the UPND Government?
Chipuba chamu patili.
This priest should remain with h church and not get involved with politics. Sounds like a PF cadre to me ATI Chipuwa