Catholic priest who urged PF to rig elections repents but

FATHER Lastone Lupupa says the suggestion to rig the 2021 elections should have not come out of his mouth as a clergyman.
But see the other video where he prophesied that President Lungu will win elections without campaigning. IMG_6808
The priest has since apologised and begged Zambians to find space in their hearts to forgive him.
On Wednesday, a brief and undated video of Father Lupupa suggesting that it was better to rig an election than allow some people to govern Zambia hit the internet.
In the video, without directly mentioning who he was referring to, Father Lupupa said some people would never enter State House because they were vengeful, unforgiving and full of themselves.
He suggested that it was better to steal an election from such people because they were threatening to jail their predecessors instead of promising forgiveness.
But the video was recieved with anger from the public who responded with widespread condemnation.
The priest remained mute until this morning when he surfaced with a 116-second filmed apology which he delivered in Bemba.
In a sombre and relaxed tone with a solemn instrumental in the background, contrasting sharply with the Wednesday video, Father Lupupa sought forgiveness from Zambians.
“My name is Father Lastone Lupupa SJ, I seek for forgiveness from you citizens, from you Zambians. Especially those of you who heard the message on social media which I spoke with my mouth suggesting that election results must be rigged,” Father Lupupa said.
“I seek your forgiveness because as clergyman man, such untterances are not supposed to come out of my mouth,” he added.
He said such untterances should have not come out of his mouth especially before members of the Catholic Church before whom he stood to preach the good news of Christ.
Father Lupupa said his apology comes after discussions with senior members of the church who permitted him to speak to “all of you who were hurt”.
“I am a very good citizen of Zambia, in fact I am peace cadre,” Father Lupupa said.
The former Matero Parish Priest said he wanted peace in this country.
“I hope my apology will will find space in your heart. Find a place in your heart to forgive me, I am sorry, please forgive me,” he pleaded.
“Let us continue to remain patriotic,” urged Father
COMMENTS
HE IS A CARDER. OTHERWISE WHAT HAS BLINDED HIM TO THH SUFFERING OF HIS CONGREGATION HE IS ALWAYS WITH? HAS HE SEEN ANY POSITIVITY WITH THE PF GOVERNMENT? WHAT UNPRECEDENTED INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT? A CONDUIT OF CORRUPTION? ANY DEVELOPMENT IS FOLLOWED BY POSITIVE PARAMETERS IN THE ECONOMY. THERE IS NO DEVELOPMENT IN ZAMBIA. POVERTY LEVELS ARE UNPRECEDENTED, KWACHA DOLLAR RATE IS SICKENING,INFLATION IS TWO DIGITS, NO RULE OF LAW PF MILITIAS ARE FOREVER KILLING PEOPLE, GOVERNMENT INSTITUTIONS ARE POLITICIZED, PEOPLE ARE FAILING TO TAKE THEIR CHILDREN TO SCHOOL, THOSE GOOD FIGHTERS FOR THEIR FAMILIES ARE ONLY HAVING ONE MEAL A DAY.THERE IS SO MUCH TO CORRECT IN ZAMBIA AND THESE ARE THE THINGS TO TALK BOUT. NOT THE RUBBISH YOU VOMITED. YOU TOOK TO THE PULPIT TO VOMIT FLESH, TOTAL CARNALITY. SPEAK WHAT GOD HIMSELF WOULD SPEAK. WHAT IS IT THAT GOD WOULD SPEAK TO A LEADER WHO HAS BROUGHT CALAMITY OF POVERTY TO HIS PEOPLE. THIS IS THE QUESTION TO FATHER LUPUPA. IF YOU CAN NOT SPEAK LIKE GOD HIMSELF WHOM YOU REPRESENT, THEN GET OUT.
The so called FATHER Lastone Lupup is an imposter. The bible teaches us to “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves” This man is FAKE.
The Catholic Church must do the right thing and remove this bad wolf from Church.
People like him are the reason why a growing number of people are bailing on church
The man of the collar has surely led us into temptation to disrespect him. I now understand why Jonah tried to run away from.preaching in Niniveh. It is hard to expect forgiveness, and he is not asking in humility but with arrogance.
I’m wondering wht seminary training offers these days. I think Catholic priests should be allowed to marry and then they can even re-unite with Anglicans.
NOT ALL THOSE WHO CALL THE NAME JESUS ARE OF THE LORD.
ANYONE CAN PREACH THE WORD OF GOD, AND IS FINANCIALLY REWARDING.
BUT THE LORD GOD OF HEAVEN KNOWS HIS FLOCKS AND HE CALLS THEM BY THEIR NAMES.
THE FLOCKS ALSO KNOW THE LORD AND THEY OBEY HIM.
Blessings.
A hyena in sheep wool. The damage was and is too severe as his words came out of his mouth with arrogance, pomposity and sheer lack of respect for the majority citizens who live in abject poverty created by the regime he wants to rig/steal the elections. I forgive him but the injury is too deep.
But the message has already been sent.
It is irrelevant that the Catholic Priest has reflected on his statement but I still wish to insist that those of us from Barotseland and Former North Western Rhodesia should review our status in Zambia and consider leaving the failed state called Zambia.
What are you waiting for my friend. If you are sure there is life beyond the union of Zambia, please leave in peace. I for one is tired of such threats whenever there is an issue. Someone threatening to leave. Please go and never come back. Even though I still believe it is possible to have a United Zambia.
@KK Well said. I think many of us are sick and tired of hearing threats to leave by a selective few that are so bent on destroying peace In Zambia. We need to stand together united as one nation. Those who don’t care about Zambia can LEAVE.