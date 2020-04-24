Catholics, SDAs refuse to resume public worship amid Covid-19

The Catholic Church, through its Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda has directed members not to resume worshipping.

President Edgar Lungu earlier announced that places of Worship can now resume operating.

In the past one week, Zambia has recorded the biggest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19. Just yesterday, two more cases of Covid-19 were recorded as announced by health minister Chitalu Chilufya.

Muslims have donated the biggest chunk of money to government and Ramadan, the biggest event in the Muslim calendar started today.

When Zambia recorded 2 cases of Covid-19, government banned public worshipping. Now that the country has recorded 82 cases and 3 deaths, government has allowed public worshipping.

See statement from SDA below :

TO ALL LUSAKA CENTRAL SDA CHURCH MEMBERS

“Kindly note that *there will be no worship services at the Lusaka Central Church tomorrow Sabbath 25 April, 2020*.

Digital worship services will continue on Hope Channel and our Facebook and YouTube platforms until further notice.

Members are encouraged to continue taking all reasonable measures to avoid contracting COVID19.

Happy Sabbath