Cavendish uni gives PF’s Davies Mwila degree

Editor,

IN 2016-he failed to contest as a member of parliament because he never had a grade 12 certificate.
IN 2018- he re-writes under G.C.E and bags himself a free 6points.
IN 2020- he graduates with a credit in project management bachelor’s degree just 2 years after he got his 6points
Ine ZW i have a ask does it mean a degree at CAVENDISH University is two years 🤔??

    Chilyata 53 seconds ago

    Even Mumbi Phiri was mocking this fool so sarcastically. She is a clever woman, Mumbi. The fool Mwila was smiling thing it was a shower of praises, he missed the point the madam was making.
    Truth is that degree is fake. Only an idyot can recognise a degree from Cavendish. Stick to UNZA, CBU MULUNGUSHI or Catholic University. Ivi vinangu ni ma labisi.

  • comment-avatar
    A Mumbi 21 mins ago

    Congratulations sir. Go a master’s now.

