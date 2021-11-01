Cement prices go down

LAFARGE ZAMBIA REDUCES THE PRICE OF CEMENT.

Chilanga, Zambia, October,31,2021

Lafarge Zambia PLC Has announced the reducation in the price of cement between 5-10%.

The decision to reduce the price is attributed to the recent appreciation of the Kwacha against major currencies as well as the positive outlook of national economic growth.

Lafarge Zambia has been operational in Zambia for over 72 years, with a wide footprint of projects and distribution outlets across the country. And the company will always continue to supply cost reflective prices without compromising on quality for the benefit of all our customers.

The company operates with local transporters and contractors, has more than 4000 local shareholders, employs more than 1000 people both directly and indirectly and has a direct impact on over 8,000 families that benefit from activities related to the business.

As the country’s leader in building materials and solutions, we remain committed to providing quality

building materials to all Zambians.

Lafarge Zambia Plc is Zambia’s preferred provider of building materials and construction solutions in Zambia and region. Lafarge

Zambia operates a network of facilities, which includes two integrated cement plants in Chilanga and Ndola, and distributes by road

and rail to all corners of the country and the region. It employs more than 750 local people and, providing additional employment to

about 1,000 dedicated drivers.

In the last 72 years the company has helped shape Zambia’s infrastructure and economy, as well as generating foreign exchange for the nation through export to the region.

Lafarge Zambia is part of the Holcim group that builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and

sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the

world. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.