Charity Katanga arrested

PRESS STATEMENT
Lusaka, Friday, 19th August 2022.
DEC ARRESTS FORMER DEPUTY INSPECTOR GENERAL OF ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE FOR BEING IN POSSESSION OF PROPERTY REASONABLY SUSPECTED TO BE PROCEEDS OF CRIME
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested a former Deputy Inspector General of Police for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Charity Masambo Katanga, aged 45, of Plot Number 401a/611 in Makeni, has been arrested for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at Two Million and Thirty Thousand United States Dollars (USD 2, 030, 000.00) and One Million, Five Hundred Twenty two Thousand and Five Kwacha (1, 522, 005.00) contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture and Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.
Particulars of the offence are that Charity Masambo Katanga jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2017 and 6th June, 2022 in Lusaka Province, did buy 10 Higer Buses at the purchase price of USD 203,000.00 each using funds reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
The Commission has seized the buses and also cash in her company bank account in the sum of One Million Five Hundred Twenty Two Thousand and Five Kwacha (1, 522, 005.00), money reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
The suspect is on Police bond and will appear in court soon.
Mathias Kamanga
Public Relations Officer
Drug Enforcement Commission
COMMENTS
Oh no! Just first consider the position this person held. What would stop this person from condoning violence during election periods if the result of those violent activities will lead to rigging the outcome? She would do so willingly using government systems not to let the incumbent leadership win but for her to personally safeguard her personal wealth to the detriment of the majority of ordinary Zambians.
Bally, some circles within the society would like to portray you as a bitter person, that is a psychological tact aim at forcing you indirectly to submit to their whims. Although listening is part of your methodical approach to lead this nation, this bitterness trend IGNORE it. If it is really “bitterness” and gradually it is achieving desired results, add a bit of it so that Institutions like the one represented by this former officer are GREATLY STRENGTHENED now and in future. Ten (10) buses? These are the buses when drivers are misbehaving on the road, a junior police officer impounds them in no time a directive is received on the phone to release them and the police officer concerned immediately transferred to some remote area. Some Mafia style of doing things.
RTSA recommends lowering of fares owing to reduction in fuel prices, the move is rejected not knowing the owners of transportation system is controlled by influential people (puppet masters) who laterally control some influential puppets in government institutions. While strengthening these institutions fire these puppets they mean no good to the Zambian economy other than their pockets. Of course “bitterness group” will increase the musical tempo of bitterness singing, that should not derail progress. People always talk. Some talk sense, other talk nonsense, that’s life.
TuPF was a government of bapompwe for the pompwe and by the bapompwe
K Zulu watch this space we gonna getcha
so how does one begin to explain this? Police woman’s salary even at senior level could never save that much even if she lived 10 lives! PF were and is matuvi