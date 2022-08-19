Charity Katanga arrested

PRESS STATEMENT

Lusaka, Friday, 19th August 2022.

DEC ARRESTS FORMER DEPUTY INSPECTOR GENERAL OF ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE FOR BEING IN POSSESSION OF PROPERTY REASONABLY SUSPECTED TO BE PROCEEDS OF CRIME

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested a former Deputy Inspector General of Police for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Charity Masambo Katanga, aged 45, of Plot Number 401a/611 in Makeni, has been arrested for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at Two Million and Thirty Thousand United States Dollars (USD 2, 030, 000.00) and One Million, Five Hundred Twenty two Thousand and Five Kwacha (1, 522, 005.00) contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture and Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Charity Masambo Katanga jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2017 and 6th June, 2022 in Lusaka Province, did buy 10 Higer Buses at the purchase price of USD 203,000.00 each using funds reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The Commission has seized the buses and also cash in her company bank account in the sum of One Million Five Hundred Twenty Two Thousand and Five Kwacha (1, 522, 005.00), money reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The suspect is on Police bond and will appear in court soon.

Mathias Kamanga

Public Relations Officer

Drug Enforcement Commission