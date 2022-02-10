Charles Kakoma resigns from PF

RESIGNATION FROM THE PATRIOTIC FRONT….

After due reflection and consultations with my family and friends, I have today decided to resign from the Patriotic Front (PF).

As a consequence of this decision to resign from the Party, I have also relinquished my position as a Member of the Central Committee (MCC) of the Patriotic Front.

I wish to thank the Patriotic Front in general and the out-going President of the Party, His Excellence Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the trust and confidence shown in me by giving me an opportunity to serve in the Central Committee.

I wish to state that my decision to resign from the Patriotic Front is purely personal as I intend to pursue other endeavours in life.

As a senior citizen, I will continue to provide political, social and economic counsel to fellow citizens and stakeholders.

Issued by :

Charles Kakoma.

