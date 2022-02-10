Charles Kakoma resigns from PF
RESIGNATION FROM THE PATRIOTIC FRONT….
After due reflection and consultations with my family and friends, I have today decided to resign from the Patriotic Front (PF).
As a consequence of this decision to resign from the Party, I have also relinquished my position as a Member of the Central Committee (MCC) of the Patriotic Front.
I wish to thank the Patriotic Front in general and the out-going President of the Party, His Excellence Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the trust and confidence shown in me by giving me an opportunity to serve in the Central Committee.
I wish to state that my decision to resign from the Patriotic Front is purely personal as I intend to pursue other endeavours in life.
As a senior citizen, I will continue to provide political, social and economic counsel to fellow citizens and stakeholders.
Issued by :
Charles Kakoma.
Tel 0977780397
