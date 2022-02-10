Charles Kakoma resigns from PF

0

Charles Kakoma resigns from PF

Charles Kakoma resigns from PF

RESIGNATION FROM THE PATRIOTIC FRONT….

After due reflection and consultations with my family and friends, I have today decided to resign from the Patriotic Front (PF).
As a consequence of this decision to resign from the Party, I have also relinquished my position as a Member of the Central Committee (MCC) of the Patriotic Front.
I wish to thank the Patriotic Front in general and the out-going President of the Party, His Excellence Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the trust and confidence shown in me by giving me an opportunity to serve in the Central Committee.
I wish to state that my decision to resign from the Patriotic Front is purely personal as I intend to pursue other endeavours in life.
As a senior citizen, I will continue to provide political, social and economic counsel to fellow citizens and stakeholders.

Issued by :
Charles Kakoma.
Tel 0977780397

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Lungu resigned on 28 August 2021, says cabinet office
  2. Attorney General asks High Court to cite Nakachinda for contempt
  3. Radio personality seeks Kabwata parliamentary seat
  4. ACC says have arrested owner of 48 houses
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.