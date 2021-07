Cornelius Musonda also known as Chellah Tukuta has been convicted and given a 3 year jail sentence on charges of defamation.

On May 26, last year, Mulenga is said to have published more information in form of a video posted on Facebook against Dora Siliya, former Petauke Central Member of Parliament.

It was said in court that, In the live Facebook video, the photographer accused Siliya of being a hooker and trader of girls to high-profile men for sex

