Chemicals used to fumigate schools may have side effects

By Tinkerbel Mwila

A pharmaceutical expert says chemicals being used to disinfect schools are likely to have side effects on pupils.

Jeromy Kanyika is of the view that fumigating schools before reopening was not necessary as the covid 19 virus can only survive on the surfaces for 72hours.

In an interview with phoenix news, Mr Kanyika explains that despite chlorine being the recommended chemical, it may cause chest pains, muscle weakness and abdominal discomfort.

Mr. Kanyika further explains that chemicals such chlorine in low dose exposure may cause eye tearing, nose and throat irritation, sneezing, excess salivation and general excitement while in high doses exposure to it may cause upper airway swelling, nausea and vomiting.

Schools countrywide have been disinfected in readiness for the reopening today.

