Chief bans bedroom dance

Chief Pembamoyo of the Chewa has banned the teaching of the so-called bedroom dance during Chinamwali, a traditional ceremony in which girls are initiated into adulthood among his people.

This is the traditional leader’s contribution to tackling teen pregnancies and child marriages in Vubwi, Eastern Province.

He has decreed that a girl should never be taught bedroom dances when being initiated into adulthood after reaching puberty.

From now onwards, Chinamwali should just be used to teach girls how to take care of themselves and not matters of the bedroom.

“We don’t allow women to teach children bedroom issues when they reach puberty.

We also don’t allow them to teach a girl who has just reached puberty how to handle a man in bed