Chief Chitambo, proud polygamist

Senior Chief Chitambo of the Lala speaking people qualifies to be honoured for supporting One Zambia One Nation. He is a biological Father of Bemba, Tonga and Lala speaking peoples by marriage.
His Royal Highness Chief Chitambo is talking the truth these days couples are just having one or two children and blaming the economy. But countries like China have reversed their policies of one couple one child, they revised to two children per couple now its three yet the chinese are the most populous race on earth. Even countries like Singerpore and Japan are now faced with an aged population and may soon face a decline in their numbers these have negative effects on the social-economic well being the country. The Royal Highness must be given a platform to propagate his believe. Over 50 grand children is a good achievement. Currently Zambian population is supposed to be around 45million and this would be good for social – economic activities. There will be a great and bigger market for various goods and services and even if the country is hit by deadly pandemic or war others will survive to continue with life.
COMMENTS
