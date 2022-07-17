Chief Mnukwa happy with HH

ZAMBIA NOW HAS A GOOD PRESIDENT – CHIEF MNUKWA

CHIPANGALI – 17/07/22

A traditional leader in Chipangali says the country now seems to have a good leader in President Hakainde Hichilema who seems to know what he is doing hence the need for Zambians to give him a chance to perform.

Commenting on the employment of more than 30,000 teachers by the government, Chief Mnukwa of the Ngoni people said the new Government has already demonstrated its willingness to help poor people by giving them free education.

Chief Mnukwa says the recruitment of teachers was a noble thing and whose expenditure at this point cannot be an issue of debate as it offers an opportunity for especially the rural child to attain quality and affordable education.

“Now that we have a new Government led by UPND, we want to see past mistakes corrected in education.The influx of pupils going back to or starting school was a challenge that has to be overcome.These Schools need more teachers and it is for this reason that I applaud the UPND for recruiting more teachers,” the chief told The Falcon in Chipangali.

“This is why this Government has increased the CDF allocation to mitigate some of these challenges. We are aware that many trained teachers remain unemployed and it is a sad situation, but let us give this government a chance because, I believe, with more money created by Government through good policies and good governance, most of the things we are complaining about today will be improved,”he said.

The traditional leader cited the lack of proper planning and policy implementation by successive governments had resulted into the country grappling with dilapidated school infrastructure that had no teachers and furniture and called on the UPND led administration to correct the past mistakes.

In welcoming the recruitment,the chief says there is need for a vigorous program to create more classroom space and more desks furniture before the whole recruitment process is declared academic.