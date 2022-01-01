Chief Monze visits Seer 1 in Nigeria

2

Chief Monze visits Seer 1 in Nigeria

Chief Monze in Nigeria, visiting Andrew Ejimadu, known as Seer1

I have today received His Royal Highness (Eze) Petro Mang’unza Kapuwe (Chief Monze) of the Tonga speaking of the Republic of Zambia.

The Igwe Ndi Zambia has been received by the Special Assistant to the Government on Direct Foreign Investment together with the members of the Nigerian Army, the police special forces among other security wings.

We are now proceeding to my residence for a little refreshment.

Welcome to Nigeria.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. China says there are signs that Zambia’s debt is being resolved
  2. New ZRA boss moves into action
  3. One billion Pounds UK investment to Zambia
  4. Fred M’membe misleading the nation
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  • comment-avatar
    S 5 hours ago

    If its true, this chief has been duped by a master con man

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    ANYOKO 8 hours ago

    NOT TRUE, WHY NOT SHOW US SOME CONVERSTION, ONLY TUMA SIREEN AS IF OUR CHIEF WAS BEING TAKEN TO HOSPITAL

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *