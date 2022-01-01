Chief Monze visits Seer 1 in Nigeria

Chief Monze in Nigeria, visiting Andrew Ejimadu, known as Seer1

I have today received His Royal Highness (Eze) Petro Mang’unza Kapuwe (Chief Monze) of the Tonga speaking of the Republic of Zambia.

The Igwe Ndi Zambia has been received by the Special Assistant to the Government on Direct Foreign Investment together with the members of the Nigerian Army, the police special forces among other security wings.

We are now proceeding to my residence for a little refreshment.

Welcome to Nigeria.