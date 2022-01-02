CHIEF MONZE’S POOR JUDGMENT

My understanding is that Chief Monze has travelled to Nigeria to meet Andrew [ aka seer1 ]

What a blunder. I can tell you without any fear of contradiction that there is not a single Chief in the entire country of Nigeria that would travel all the way from there to Zambia just to visit a “False Papa”

Chief Monze’s visit with Andrew is an ill-advised attempt at legitimising a crook that uses amateur tricks to deceive his followers. The fact that he was opposed to the PF doesn’t mean he is a game changer.

Andrew thinks that he ALONE swayed the 2021 Zambian election with his false claims of “Do As I Say”…when infact, we the Zambian People chartered a new course for our country and ourselves.

Andrew is NOT the anchor of our destiny. He simply lent his voice to the struggle, kwapwa [ that’s all ]

The real game changers were people like Pilato, Linda Kasonde, John Sangwa, Chellah Tukutah, Mubita Nawa, Anthony Bwalya, Alice Rowlands, Maiko Zulu along with countless nameless registered voters of our country.

HH will never acknowledge Andrew. Do you know why? Because HH recognises that Andrew’s voice isn’t louder than the voice of the Zambian people.

Ba Chief Monze mwalufyanya [ and you have embarrassed us as a people ]

I’m very disappointed that you have taken a simpleton’s approach to Andrew. He will feed you with all sorts of nonsense…but I warn you Ba Chief…Don’t go to HH bearing gifts of any kind from Andrew…we will take great exception to that and we will be very displeased with you.

SMLtv