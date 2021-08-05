Chiengi residents defend Nalumango from PF police

Chiengi residents defend Nalumango from PF police

CHIENGI POLICE IN NEAR PUNCH UP WITH LOCALS AFTER INSULTING AND SHOOTING AT NALUMANGO.

A combined team of Chiengi Police and PF cadres fired Two gun shots at opposition UPND Alliance Presidential running mate Mutale Nalumango in their attempt of threatening her to stop her stormy door to door campaigns in Northern Province.

Tension arose after Puta Police Officer In Charge started to insult a calm UPND vice president.

The local UPND sympathizers took both Police and cadres on until there was a reinforcement of Zambia army who unlike police, allowed the UPND vice president to continue with her programs without colliding with the opponents (PF).

 

    Dimbwe 12 hours ago

    So sad. God protect you and be with you and your team and the people around you.

