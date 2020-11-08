Chiluba’s failed Third term; is history repeating itself

REMEMBERING FTJ CHILUBA’S FAILED THIRD TERM ATTEMPT AND HOW TODAY THE SAME PROPHETS OF DOOM HAVE AGAIN REGROUPED TO CHEAT EDGAR LUNGU THAT HE IS ELIGIBLE TO STAND: HISTORY ABOUT TO REPEAT ITSELF

By Friday Kashiwa

It took this country a period of almost two wasted years, the period of unnecessary, unproductive and divisive debate on President Fredrick Titus Chiluba bid to stand for the third term.

Again as a country we are back debating what is logically and constitutionally an undebatable issue of the unconstitutional presidential third term for Edgar Lungu.

It’s actually himself ECL who rushly and ignorantly, with closed eyes, signed the amended 2016 constitution with a very clear presidential eligibility clause: HELD OFFICE OR SWORN IN TWICE.

And TWICE, whether in bemba, tumbuka or chewa means two times, PERIOD..

Not even the Constitutional Court is able to change this narrative and language.

Just like FTJ Chiluba that time, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his cronies are just wasting our productive time debating something they know very well that the man is constitutionally NOT illegible to stand in the 2021 elections. He has held office and sworn in twice. PERIOD.

From as early as 2000 up to May 2001, FTJ pretended NOT to be interested in the third term debate, not interested in the prospects of a successful third term bid in his favor, he was overly non-committal. In contrast, President Edgar Lungu and those supporting him are openly and stubbornly showing all levels of their ignorance, arrogance and some insatiable appetite to subvert the constitution. But as Zambians, as much as we may be branded as Utupuba, we have been through this rough route of presidential third term debate, so we know how to handle it, with civility and sober minds supported by necessary legal provisions. As Zambians, we know who the real beneficiaries of the third term campaign are. They were there, deceiving and cheating FTJ that he was God given and his presidential third term was godly given and guaranteed. In appreciation, their Pentecostal jackets and bogus NGO briefcases were always full with brown envelopes, thanks to the Presidential slush fund. Today, they have REGROUPED again, deceiving and cheating President Edgar Lungu that his third term bid is as hugely guaranteed as the huge brown envelopes. Have mercy on Edgar Lungu you prophets of doom. As Zambians, we know you and still remember you. We remember how you deceived late President Fredrick Titus Chiluba. We remember immediately FTJ third term bid failed how you abandoned him as you scampered in all different directions, faster than the RATS you eat. At least spare Edgar Lungu because his third term bid is constitutionally illegal and you know it. Our constitution is Zambian Citizens driven and NOT brown envelope driven. Otherwise if you insist, then History is about to repeat itself. Friday Kashiwa. Shiwangandu