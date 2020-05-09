Chilufya is lying: 82 year old woman died from head injuries

Dear watchdog please post for me.l

Today minister of health chitalu chilufya announced 3 covid 19 deaths including a woman aged 82. To be honest that woman was staying here in Nampundwe, Lusaka West where I stay and I was there at her burial.Her history was that she suffers from stroke so when she was in the bathroom taking a shower, stroke caught her that’s how she fell on the floor and her head landed on the floor which caused an injury and blood on her brain.

Thus how she was taken to Levy Mwanawasa hospital in comma.

And she died there now I don’t know where this Corona issue is coming.

She was was buried on Thursday.. she was our fellow UCZ member. she died on Tuesday and her names is Mrs Nambela.

But Chilufya claims she died in the last 24 hours. What point is he trying to prove?

Mourners and relatives were shocked to hear the lies from minister Chilufya.