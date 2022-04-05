Chilufya Tayali arrested for intercepting military communication

Chilufya Tayalu arrested for intercepting military signals which are meant for military personnel’s communication only…..

Editor,

People ask what has chilufya tayali done?

He says soldiers go to meet him and complain, meaning he has been meeting with the soldiers, he has been having an assembly with them..

What does he tell them? After meeting soldiers and after they complain to him, he goes public to tell the President that he has failed, who is he communicating to? Soldiers?? It is clear the message he carried about the president is not different from what he says when he has an assembly with the soldiers.

This is inciting soldiers to remove an elected President.

Then go and read sections 48 and 49 of Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia which is the penal code talking about Mutiny and compare what the statement from Tayali.

When he assembled to listen to soldiers who go to him to complain what was discussed, remember they are complaining to him about a sitting President. They are in an assembly and the person who they complain to magnify their complaint that this person they are complaining about has failed..who are these soldiers and what are they planning?

Who is behind them, is it mere Tayali or they are more?

Analyst