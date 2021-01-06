Chilufya’s ministry fails to account for money again

By Diamond TV

The Ministry of Health is struggling to account for K63 million, the balance from the K4.7 billion budget allocation from the Ministry of finance for the financial year ending 2019.

Appearing before the parliamentary public account committee, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration, Kakulubelwa Mulalelo could not provide satisfactory answers to the house on how the money was used.

The committee through its chairperson Howard Kunda ordered Ms. Mulalelo and the team to provide an expenditure report and the Ministry says will do so in a space of one week.

Other queries includes the awarding of contract to Honey Bee Pharmacy for the procurement of Health Kits.

The Committee could not understand why the ministry awarded honeybee the contract despite not meeting the requirements as cited in the 2019 Auditor General report.

The meeting resumes today.