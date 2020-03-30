‘China could be lying about Covid-19 figures

The British government is reportedly furious with China and believes it could have 40 times more coronavirus cases than it claims.

It has accused of China of spreading disinformation and lying about the number of cases it has.

Scientists have reportedly warned Johnson that China could have up to 40 times more cases than it says.

It could prompt the prime minister to abandon his deal with Chinese telecomms company, Huawei.

Officials also believe China is trying to expand its economic power through offering help to other countries which are trying to combat the virus.

The Daily Mail newspaper of UK reports that prime minister Johnson’s government is so angry with China’s handling of the crisis that the prime minister could abandon his previous decision to let Chinese telecomms company Huawei develop the UK’s 5g network.

Johnson angered his main ally President Donald Trump by giving Huawei a limited but significant role in improving the country’s infrastructure.

The Trump administration was angered by the decision, with the president himself reportedly expressing his disapproval before hanging up in an “apoplectic” phone call with Johnson last month.