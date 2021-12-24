China says there are signs that Zambia’s debt is being resolved

CHINA SAYS THERE ARE POSITIVE SIGNS THAT ZAMBIA’S DEBT BURDEN IS BEING RESOLVED

CHINESE Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie says the debt challenges that Zambia is facing is a temporary difficulty in the country’s process to development.

In a virtual courtesy call on green economy minister Collins Nzovu, Ambassador Li said there were positive signs that the debt burden was being resolved.

He said with the gradual development of Zambia’s economy, the debt issue would be resolved.

Ambassador Li assured that China would support Zambia in her engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its quest to come out of the debt challenges.

He also said China had one of the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in Zambia.

Ambassador Li said China would continue to encourage investments in future to be in green economy and encourage sustainable development.

He commended President Hakainde Hichilema and his government and pledged to further strengthen the ties between China and Zambia.

Ambassador Li assured Nzovu of the Chinese government’s willingness to widen cooperation with the new ministry in the five areas that the minister highlighted, including wildlife protection and combating illegal trade in wildlife.

Ambassador Li said China was committed to the Paris Agreement, combating climate change, pollution and environmental degradation.

In the face of COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Ambassador donated 10,000 surgical masks to the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment for use by members of staff at headquarters and in provinces.