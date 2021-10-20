China says will work with new Zambian government

‘CHINA WILL WILL WORK WITH NEW ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT’

👉🏾Will provide one million more COVID vaccines

China-Zambia cooperation has great potential and a bright prospect, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday in a phone conversation with Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo.

During the phone call, Wang congratulated Kakubo on taking office as Zambia’s new foreign minister.

The traditional friendship between China and Zambia was forged by the older generation of leaders of the two countries, including Chairman Mao Zedong and Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda, which is precious and deserves to be inherited and carried forward, Wang said.

Over half a century, no matter how the international situation changed, China and Zambia have attached great importance to their ties and remained committed to deepening friendly cooperation, Wang noted, adding that the quality of China-Zambia “all-weather friendship” has never declined.

China and Zambia, he continued, are both developing countries that share broad common interests and goals, and their cooperation is South-South cooperation that helps and supports each other, which has great potential and a bright prospect, Wang said.

China will continue to be a firm partner in Zambia’s development, and China is willing to share its own development opportunities with African countries, including Zambia, to help Africa accelerate its industrialization and truly achieve economic independence, said the Chinese foreign minister.

To help Zambia cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, China is willing to provide another 1 million doses of vaccines, he added.

Wang said China hopes to work with Zambia to encourage more countries and organizations to participate in the Global Development Initiative and the Initiative on Partnership for Africa’s Development, so as to make positive contributions to African countries’ post-pandemic economic recovery and their stronger, green and healthy development.

For his part, Kakubo said Zambia’s new government attaches great importance to Zambia-China friendship and is firmly committed to amity with China.

Zambia stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields and further enhance coordination and cooperation with China at bilateral and multilateral levels, he said.

Kakubo said that Zambia supports the one-China policy and it believes in China’s ability to defend its sovereignty and security.

He also said the Zambian side thanks China for providing COVID-19 vaccines and other supplies to help it address the pandemic, stressing that it has benefited greatly from the Belt and Road Initiative and will actively participate in the upcoming meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, so as to help promote exchanges and cooperation between African countries and China.

Source(s): Xinhua News Agency