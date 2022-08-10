Chinese bosses arrested for beating, detaining worker

POLICE in Lusaka have apprehended three Chinese nationals who are Directors at Yundar Investments situated in Lusaka’s Chinika industrial area for unlawfully detaining two workers at the company.

The two workers are said to have been beaten by their Chinese employers using iron rods on suspicions that they stole polythene bags from the company and later locked them in the container which is inside one of the buildings.

Labour Commissioner Givens Mutengwa who was inspecting the premises for compliance levels then received a tip from some workers that some of their colleagues were detained and quickly informed the police who immediately moved in.

The Company’s Human Resource Consultant has also been picked by Police.