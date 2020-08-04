Chinese supervisors recorded beating Zambian employees

2

Chinese supervisors recorded beating Zambian employees

Chinese supervisors recorded  physically pushing and kicking Zambian workers.
This is actually criminal assault. But the police in Zambia can not do anything because the Chinese now own Zambia.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Zambian turned away at Chinese restaurant
  2. Three Chinese murdered over pay dispute
  3. Racist Chinese restaurant owner apologises
  4. Minister Banda stops Sampa from revoking licences of racist Chinese
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  • comment-avatar
    Balimitola 43 seconds ago

    It’s about time someone has the courage to give Chinese in Zambia a taste of their own medicine.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Chisha Banda 21 mins ago

    So who has sold Zambia to Chinese? Zambia’s naivety is a problem. How to you jump from a flying pan into the fire?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *