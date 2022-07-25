Chipangali District Council drills 12 boreholes in 6 days

CHIPANGALI DISTRICT COUNCIL DRILLS 12 BOREHOLES IN 7 DAYS

The Chipangali District council has in the first phase of 2022 drilled 12 Boreholes in the District to enhance access to safe and clean drinking water to the people of Chipangali District

The drilling of the boreholes in the District is in line with Government policy of reaching universal coverage of access to safe and clean drinking.

The local authority is grateful to central government through the ministry of local Government and rural development for timely disbursement of local Government equalization funds which has enabled the council to continue with its robust programme of drilling boreholes in the District

I wish to assure the people of Chipangali District that the local authority will continue withs its robust programme of drilling boreholes in the District.

The council is on an ambitious programme of ensuring that most villages in the District have access to safe and clean drinking water by the year 2025

I wish to appeal to those villages,Health Facilities , Schools’ and trading centres without access to safe and clean drinking water to reach out to the Council through the Ward Development Committees and areas councillors in their respective wards so that they are enlisted on the programme for the boreholes.

The areas which benefited from the 12 boreholes include Nzamane and Kachikuwe villages in Msandile while in Kasenga Sailas Village was the beneficiary. In Rukuzye ward Kachikumba village benefited while in Sisinje Ward Eastern Girls Secondary school was a beneficiary

In Mazatuwa Ward Ngoza and Kasima sections benefited while in

Chipangali ward Katole and Masiya were beneficiaries . In Thope ward Misheke and KasiyaVillages benefited while in Lukhuswe Chimuti village was benefited.

I wish to appeal to those villages not yet benefited that the council will reach out to them as the borehole drilling program is a continuous and ongoing program of Chipangali District council Issued by Maxson Nkhoma council chairperson