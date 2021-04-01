Chipata city council workers still not paid

CHIPATA COUNCIL WORKERS TO STRIKE AGAIN

By SAMUEL KHWAWE .

Chipata City Council Workers have threatened to withdraw labour if the local authority does not clear their 8 months salary arrears.

The workers have accused the Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) and Fire Services Union of Zambia of failure to represent them.

They have bemoaned the high levels of injustice since 2018

.

The council workers have demanded nothing less but their salaries as their families have suffered enough.

And the Fire Services Union of Zambia Chipata Chairperson Valentine Mulenga has yet again appealed to President Edgar Lungu to intervene in their plight.

Mr. Mulenga says the Council alone cannot manage to offset the K17 Million bill.