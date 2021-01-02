Chitalu Chilufya in another procurement scandal

Chilufya Chitalu in another procurement scandal

Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya and his girl friend who is the Permanent Secretary in charge of Administration at Ministry of Health, Kakulubelwa, and Vice President Inonge Wina have entered into an agreement with a Zambian based Chinese company, Zhongakai International Limited, an ethanol producing company based at 6 miles in Lusaka for the procurement of Chinese corona vaccines.

As opposed to going straight to the Chinese government, Chitalu and his girlfriend convinced Vice President Inonfe Wina to go through a third party. The three are then expected to share commissions.

According to sources close to the deal, Zhongakai will be paid a commission in excess of $8 million which is to be shared among the the people involved.

Zhongakai is among one of those companies which has been granted rights to grow medicinal marijuana in Zambia.

Chilufya has been in the forefront pushing for the the legalization of medicinal marijuana