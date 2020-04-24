Chitalu Chilufya tells juniors to ignore audit requirements

Ignore Dr. Ng’andu, Auditor General over Covid-19 cash donations- Chilufya

Thieving and corruption prone Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has instructed officers under his charge to ignore the directive by the Ministry of Finance that govt entities must submit income and expenditure returns on all donated Covid-19 funds.

According to Chilufya, govt beauracracy would hamper the release of funds in a timely manner to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Govt contacts familiar with the directive say Dr. Chilufya said auditing Covid-19 funds whilst fighting the ravaging pandemic was a simplistic approach.

He wonders why such “malicious” audits couldnt wait after the Covid-19 fight has been won.

Dr. Chilufya now alleges that Finance Minister Dr. Ng’andu is out to discredit him as he (Dr. Chilufya) was a clear favourite to succeed President Edgar Lungu.

“We have been verbally instructed to ignore the Ministry of Finance Treasury directive and that of the Auditor General. The boss says the country is facing a pandemic and the Ministry is better off managing its own donated funds not ifya ma income and expenditure returns ba

And Permanent Secretary Administration Mulalelo Kakulubelwa is in support of this position by our Minister,” our source has made the Watchdog to understand.

For those that don’t know the chemistry between the two, Kakulubelwa known as Kaku in her circles, is Dr. Chilufya’s official civil service concubine.