Chitimukulu condemns teaching of sex in early school

KASAMA- 11th September, 2020

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people in Kasama District, Northern province has condemned the introduction of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education(CSE) programme in early grades of primary schools across the country.

The traditional leader has lamented that the Comprehensive Sexuality Education programme in schools is one factor defeating the fight against early pregnancies.

He said this when he held talks with Religious affairs and National Guidance Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili at his palace at Chitimukulu in Mungwi District.

Government has rolled out the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education(CSE) across the country.

CSE has been condemned in many places around the world for its graphic nature and for teaching content deemed too pornographich for children.

CSE is also criticized for exposing children to an inappropriate sexual debate which is against traditions and culture.

CSE also encourages acceptance of different sexual orientations(gay sex and gay relationships).

Zambia completed a pilot study in 2019 and has began to roll out CSE in schools across the country.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) which is the promoter of the programme in Zambia says Comprehensive sexuality education enables children and young people to protect their health, well-being and dignity.

The African Union has NOT adopted CSE and has said CSE cannot be a proposed solution to challenges related to early childhood, sexual abuse marriages, and gender based violence.

Critics and campaigners against CSE contend that its an aggressive gay programme and promotes promiscuity by encouraging sexual freedom despite the traditions and culture of the continent.

The programme encourages acceptance of homosexuality in Africa