Chitimukulu’ support for corruption is personal

IS ZAMBIA SLOWLY WITNESSING THE HONORABLE HOUSE OF CHIEFS SLIDING INTO THE HOUSE OF THIEVES AND THE RESPECTED INSTITUTION OF CHIEFDOMS SLIDING INTO THIEFDOMS – THE DANGER OF MONETARY APPETITE BY SOME OF OUR ROYAL HIGHNESSES.

By Friday Kashiwa

When the late President of Tanzania, His Excellency Mwalimu Julius Kambange Nyerere signed an executive order abolishing the institution of Chiefs, most of us who hail from the royal establishment condemned his action as political and overzealousness.

The man knew what he was doing and today his decision and legacy is safely and posthumously vindicated because today, some of our traditional leaders have abandoned their customary and traditional roles in preference for prestige and politically induced monetary rewards and emoluments.

As a member of the Chibesakunda royal establishment of the Bisa speaking clan, I respect and understand traditional and customary protocols.

I equally understand that any Paramount Chief’s views which are not tabled and agreed upon by the Council of the Royal establishment are to be taken as not official, not representative of the chiefdom but his or her private and individual views and utterances.

So all those anti youth, anti corruption crusade and anti human rights and divisive utterances that have gone viral by Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of Bembaland, shouldn’t be taken as official views of the Bembaland and the innocent people of Bembaland and Bisaland.. That’s his own misplaced personal views.

We have so much respect for the Paramount Chief, so he should equally have respect for the innocent, subjects and people of the Bembaland, otherwise, we will conclude that President Michael Chilufya Sata was correct about the caliber of the Chief:

Loyal questionable and easily and politically boughtable and weak..

Friday Kashiwa.

Shiwangandu.