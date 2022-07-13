Something fishy here…

Chitotela claims he only has K44 million worth of assets

Former Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has declared assets valued at K44 million.

Chitotela declared 10 assets worth K44.3m and K7m in liabilities.

The declarations include five houses worth K15m, two farms valued at K8.5m, animals worth K5m and K1.2m cash in the bank.

Mr Chitotela, who has been an MP since 2011, also has cars worth K5m and guns worth K600,000, among other fixed assets