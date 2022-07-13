Something fishy here…
Chitotela claims he only has K44 million worth of assets
Former Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has declared assets valued at K44 million.
Chitotela declared 10 assets worth K44.3m and K7m in liabilities.
The declarations include five houses worth K15m, two farms valued at K8.5m, animals worth K5m and K1.2m cash in the bank.
Mr Chitotela, who has been an MP since 2011, also has cars worth K5m and guns worth K600,000, among other fixed assets
COMMENTS
First of all, the criminal is lying; secondly, where did he get almost $3 million from? The small amount he is confessing to is the bait he is dangling out, and is ready to cede to government. The rest of the much bigger loot is probably being hidden somewhere else. All of them are thieves, and they have destroyed our country. Nothing will be satisfactory, until all of them rendered paupers and inmates of Chimbokaila or Lusaka Central