Chitotela lifts ban on Capturing, translocating wild animals

YOU CAN NOW RESUME CAPTURING WILD ANIMALS FROM PROTECTED AREAS, SAYS CHITA

Minister of Tourism Ronald Chitotela has lifted the ban on the capture and translocation of wild animals from protected areas.

The ministry banned the translocation of animals from protected areas in October last year after reports that some foreigners were getting the animals.

The government was forced to ban the capturing of animals after residents of Mfuwe district in Eastern Province blocked trucks carrying animals from leaving the area.

But now Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela claims the decision to lift the ban has been made in order to promote transparency in the capturing and translocation of wildlife.

He told reporters at a press briefing that the government has put in place modalities and processes after reviewing the situation, adding that other stakeholders will be involved in the process.

The government, he said, was hopeful that the decision will help boost the tourism sector and help create jobs.