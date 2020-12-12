Chitotela says ECZ working with PF

*PF MP, Ronald Chitotela confirms ECZ working with PF*

Pambashe Mp, Ronald Chitotela last night on Diamond Live TV programme confirmed ECZ is working with the PF Party after he released the number of new registered voters in Pambashe.

Chitotela revealed that Pambashe has registered 22 000 new voters, as at Friday last week, an increase of 4, 000 from 18, 000 in 2016.

ECZ CEO Shindano has constantly said that ECZ will only know the number of new registered voters in each district and constituency at the end of the registration exercise.

Its now confirmed that ECZ have the numbers for each district but are only sharing this information with PF Mps and leaders, thereby giving PF inside information and numbers, giving them an advantage over other political parties…….

Watch video as Chitotela mistakenly reveals the number of new voters registered in Pambashe