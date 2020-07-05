Chitotela sells Kafubu river Hippos

Corrupt Chitotela sells Hippo at Kafubu River in Ndola

ZWD editor, the Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela was recently in Copperbelt on pretext of holding an indaba for artists but his real intention was to assess the Hippos that are in Kafubu river in Ndola. Two hippos where put in Kafubu river to help weed the grass and one of them has been hostile to people so it was decided that it should be relocated to Luangwa river. But Chitotela came two weeks ago with some Chinese who have paid K754,000 for the hippo. The man is swift. He has even arranged for the transportation of the hippo on pretext that it’s going to Luangwa but the Chinese will take over.

Umlilo Safaris is the buyer

