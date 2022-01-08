SEVERAL HOUSES IN MOST URBAN RESIDENTIAL AREAS IN CHOMA FLOODED DUE TO HEAVY RAINS

By Mastone Moonze in Choma

An undisclosed number of houses in most urban residential areas in Choma District have been submerged after heavy rains that started around 02:00hrs this morning continued.

A check by Phoenix News in Choma found, roads connecting Kamunza, Kachacha, Mwapona and overspill residential areas flooded and impassable while Chandamali and Kamunza bridges have filled up blocking residents from conducting their daily economic activities in town.

And Choma Mayor Javen Simoloka has told Phoenix News that no lives have been claimed due to the flooding but indicates that four people that include a two weeks old baby almost drowned but were rescued by residents in Mwapona and Chandamali compounds.

Mr. Simoloka says the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit –DMMU- is already on the ground to help the flood victims and has called on Choma residents to remain calm as the situation is under control.

Choma District has in the last one month received rains that have claimed lives in Mbabala village.

