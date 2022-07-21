Choma man kills friend, self

CHOMA BUSINESSMAN SHOOTS DEAD HIS FRIEND BEFORE KILLING HIMSELF

By Womba Kasela

Choma’s Happy Investments’ proprietor has allegedly shot himself dead after shooting his fellow businessman Billy Munsanka, owner of Biltrex Trading.

Talent Samba, who is nephew to late Munsanka and witnessed the ordeal tells Byta FM News that the incident occurred around 19:00 hours on Wednesday outside his shop.

Samba reveals that Munsanka was attempting to reverse his vehicle after closing up his shop, when Happy Investments’ owner – Happy Hachikosela, walked over to Munsaka’s vehicle and allegedly shot him three times in the head.

Samba further discloses that he ran for dear life after Hachikosela also shot at him as he attempted to rescue his uncle who was later rushed to Choma General Hospital.

And one of Munsanka’s employees, Admor Simwambo said the two were seemingly on good terms as he never noticed anything odd.

A quick check by Byta FM found the police already at the scene of the bloody shooting.

Zambia Police is yet to release a formal statement.

The remains of the two businessmen have since been deposited in Choma General Hospital.

Byta FM