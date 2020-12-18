Christian monitoring group says ECZ registering foreigners

Some voter registration officers under the Electoral Commission of Zambia have been accused of having enlisted foreigners on the new voters register which will be used in the 2021 general and the future elections.

But Electoral Commission of Zambia Acting Public Relations Manager Sylvia Bwalya has disputed the claims of foreigners being registered.

According to the Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) chairperson, Father Cleophas Lungu, the Electoral Commission of Zambia should thoroughly investigate the matter.

The group has also revealed that three percent of registration officials refused to register individuals who appeared to be eligible as voters.

But Ms Bwalya says the commission can only register eligible candidates who are Zambians and are 18 years and above.