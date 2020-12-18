Christian monitoring group says ECZ registering foreigners

Some voter registration officers under the Electoral Commission of Zambia have been accused of having enlisted foreigners on the new voters register which will be used in the 2021 general and the future elections.
But Electoral Commission of Zambia Acting Public Relations Manager Sylvia Bwalya has disputed the claims of foreigners being registered.
According to the Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) chairperson, Father Cleophas Lungu, the Electoral Commission of Zambia should thoroughly investigate the matter.
The group has also revealed that three percent of registration officials refused to register individuals who appeared to be eligible as voters.
But Ms Bwalya says the commission can only register eligible candidates who are Zambians and are 18 years and above.
COMMENTS
Even if foreigners are registered as voters during voting time may turn out to cast their votes on the opposite side because they don’t understand local politics. This scheme has been used by local politicians even during the struggle for independence period. To the politician what matters most are the numbers. I remember a registration officer being slapped in full view of the general public being slapped by a cabinet minister when Mwinilun’ga was split into East and west constituencies. The crime the officer was to ask the true age of the children who were brought to be issued with NRCs because they looked much younger. ECZ should just go out and investigate and will have a shock of their lives. If there are pipo who do crazy things during this period, its the politicians whether from ruling or opposition, they behave the same, to them its win, win, win situation. If it means brining the heavens down to earth they are capable of promising that. Its wafwa wafwa, washala washala. ALL SYSTEMS ARE ON.