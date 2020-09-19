Church asks govt to stop teaching pupils comprehensive sex

STOP TEACHING COMPREHENSIVE SEXUALITY IN SCHOOLS, WITHDRAW IT FROM THE SYLLABUS IMMEDIATELY – EFZ

By Lomphande Phiri

The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia-EFZ- has called for the immediate withdrawal of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education from the Zambian education curriculum.

In a letter of appeal to the Ministry of General Education and Ministry Of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, the Church Mother Board has indicated that the Comprehensive Sexuality Education encourages acceptance and exploration of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities, promotes high risk sexual behaviors and promotes abortion among other things.

And addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, EFZ Board Chairperson Bishop Paul Mususu further demanded that consultation on the implementation of the school program should be done to allow all stakeholders agree on what children should be exposed to in classrooms.

Bishop Mususu mentioned that evidence from research has been provided demonstrating the failure rate of CSE programmes in schools and if permitted to run its course this may turn boys and girls into prostitutes and sex addicts.

He has announced that an online petition dubbed the “Protect Zambian Children Coalition” has since been launched in collaboration with family watch international of USA who has similar concerns on the comprehensive sexuality education in schools.