Church maintains that govt not sincere on Bill 10

Church maintains that govt not sincere on Bill 10

The Council of Churches in Zambia –CCZ- has cautioned Zambians not to be swayed by the recently gazetted bill 10 because the original bill is still before parliament.

CCZ General Secretary Reverend Canon Emmanuel Chikoya says while the council acknowledges efforts that have been made into the constitution amendment process, they note with concern that despite the well-intended advice that has been given by major stakeholders concerning this process, government is still preoccupied with enacting Bill 10 in its original form.
