Churches refute PF lies

PF Desperation, Another church refutes PF false media statement

– Earlier today the Seventh Day Adventist Church also refuted a PF manufactured statement against HH

Beloved is our official response for circulation Kindly use it to respond to any social media postings
May 6, 2021

REF : False Statement Attributed to BLCI General Overseer

It has come to our attention that the statement shown below headlined ” ECL Deserves 2021 Re-election – Bishop Imakando” is circulating on social media.
We wish to put it on record that at no time did Bread of Life Church International (BLCI) General Overseer Bishop Joseph Imakando make such a statement to the Bread of Life Church congregation.
Our church members can attest that there was no such a time when Bishop Imakando said such things in church.
Further, there was no mid-week service held where the Bishop expressed the alleged sentiments.
As a matter of fact, at the moment, BLCI has suspended it’s mid-week services due to the current public health situation in the country.
Yours in the service,
Administration, BLCI

