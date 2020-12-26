Citizen slain by police put to rest

Sent to his early grave, Nsama put to rest

The family of the late Nsama Nsama, the State prosecutor who was gunned down by Police have demanded a thorough report of their relatives death.

Family spokesperson speaking at Memorial park this morning said the family was anxiously waiting for the report of how Nsama was slain.

A somber mood engulfed Memorial Park as Nsama was being laid to death.

Nsama being put to rest at Memorial Park in Lusaka.

Mr. Nsama was shot dead by police officers as they were try to disperse supporters of the opposition UPND from giving solidarity to their President who was summoned to the police.