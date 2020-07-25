Civic leaders in Luapula ditch PF for UPND

Two PF councilors in Luapula Province have resigned from the party to join the opposition UPND.

Kelvin Mwape for Kakoswe ward and his counterpart, Morton Sikazwe for Mbereshi ward both in Mwansabombwe district have cited lack of development as the reason for their decision to ditch the ruling party.

UPND Deputy Secretary General, Patrick Mucheleka in receiving the two former PF members say his party does not support unnecessary by-elections, but the two councillors could not wait till next year due to bad leadership in the PF.

Meanwhile, UPND Mazabuka lawmaker, Gary Nkombo says it is irresponsible for Home Affairs Minister, Steven Kampyongo to blame the opposition for some police officers resigning from the service.

