Civil society barred from attending Bill 10 debate on pretext of Coronavirus counter measures

The National Assembly has barred the Civil Society Constitution Agenda members from attending the debate on constitution amendment bill number ten on account of the Coronavirus.CiSCA Media and Publicity Chairperson McDonald Chipenzi says his organisation had yesterday written to Parliament to allow its affiliate members and institutions to be present in the public gallery to follow the Bill 10 proceedings as it comes for 2nd reading this afternoon.Mr Chipenzi says the ban is contrary to what Justice Minister Given Lubinda told the nation not too long ago that members of the public are free to attend and follow the proceedings on Bill 10 at Parliament.Mr Chipenzi says it is CiSCA’s hope that the rule of the thumb will apply to all CSOs and non parliamentarians who would want to be at Parliament in the public gallery to follow proceedings.Meanwhile, UPND Kafue Constituency Member of Parliament Miriam Chonya says her Party will not allow Bill 10 to pass.Ms Chonya has revealed that some of her colleagues were offered cash and expensive vehicles to entice them to vote for Bill 10 this afternoon.Hot FM Radio