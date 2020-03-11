Colleges paralysed as all workers, lecturers go on strike

By Tinkerbel Mwila and Stanely Mubatsa

Unionized workers among them lecturers from all TEVETA Institutions across the country have downed tools demanding their four months arrears and other emoluments.

Confirming the development to Phoenix News in an interview, National Union of Technical Education Lecturers and Allied workers President, Mathews Mwaba says members have resolved to stop work until their salaries are paid in full.

Mr. Mwaba explains that management in most of the affected TEVETA Institutions have been relying on grants from government to pay lecturers and other staff, a move he says was not sustainable especially that for some time now government has not been releasing the funds.

He also disclosed that most managements have not been paying gratuity to workers and have in the recent past failed to remit NAPSA contribution.

Meanwhile, University of Zambia Lecturers have also downed tools following non-payment of their salaries.

University of Zambia Lectures and Researchers Union–UNZALARU- Secretary General Kelvin Mambwe has confirmed to phoenix news saying lectures are finding it difficult to report for work due to non-payment of salaries.

But when contacted for a comment on the matter, Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba expressed ignorance at the development saying as of today, his ministry had not received any reports of work stoppages by the lecturers and that the current work stoppage is illegal.

PHOENIX NEWS