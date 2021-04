*POLITICS OF THE BELLY…….JOIN US (PF) SO THAT WE EAT TOGETHER*

*SAYS GBM*

GBM confirms that the defections to PF are driven by hunger and selfishness, not to serve the IMG_7579

people of Zambia.

“You will get fat like me” GBM says, as he points at his flabby belly, while telling a malnourished defector.

The defections to PF are not about popularity of PF, or PF policies or even ECL.

It’s about eating, enrichment and selfish motives.

*IT’S POLITICS OF THE BELLY*