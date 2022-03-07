Communities in hunting blocks losing on jobs

As members of the community living in one of the areas where a hunting block is situated, we agree with what our chairperson Rogers Lubilo and president George Tembo said during the press conference held at Ndeke hotel recently.

We have been prompted to write to the Zambian Watchdog following the response by the minister of Tourism and Arts Rodney Sikumba on the floor of the House last Friday regarding the signing of the hunting concessions.

We are however concerned that the indecision by government is resulting into us the communities losing out on job opportunities and revenue. The government is losing out on revenue. Further, poaching in our localities has been on the rise.

We know the government has said it is consulting before signing the concessions but the consultations and auditing has rather taken too long.

The consultations started in August 2021 and we are now in March 2022 . Why? Why? We have written several letters to the higher authorities but there has been not even a single response.

Let this matter be resolved soon for the benefit of both the government and the communities.

Editor’s Note

