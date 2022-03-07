Communities in hunting blocks losing on jobs

As members of the community living in one of the areas where a hunting block is situated, we agree with what our chairperson Rogers Lubilo and president George Tembo said during the press conference held at Ndeke hotel recently.
We have been prompted to write to the Zambian Watchdog following the response by the minister of Tourism and Arts Rodney Sikumba on the floor of the House last Friday regarding the signing of the hunting concessions.
We are however concerned that the indecision by government is resulting into us the communities losing out on job opportunities and revenue. The government is losing out on revenue. Further, poaching in our localities has been on the rise.
We know the government has said it is consulting before signing the concessions but the consultations and auditing has rather taken too long.
The consultations started in August 2021 and we are now in March 2022 . Why? Why? We have written several letters to the higher authorities but there has been not even a single response.
Let this matter be resolved soon for the benefit of both the government and the communities.
Editor’s Note
See both videos for minister Sikumba and Community Resource Board officials for easy of reference.
COMMENTS
I agree with Maswabi,as history is repeating its self.every new govt that has taken over has frustrated the hunting industry and resulted in severe consequences.Look at prime areas like Bilili,Mumbwa east ,due to non presence of hunting these area have been encroached to a point of no return of wildlife.Sichifulo was also on the same road but due to a serious Hunting outfitter(Mulimo Safari) this area has been revived .Our New Dawn Govt needs to look at the grave importance for wildlife conservation and preservation in our GMA with a keen eye before more area are gone and gone for good.
And why only Zambia,No other african country goes into panic and interrupts the conservation efforts that Hunting outfitter bring to our GMA. Look around at our neighbors and you will see how the hunting industry has revived wildlife population.
I hear u were part of the licencing committee that approved the tender bid winners,yet you say there was anomalies,if they were then you were part of them.
Are you aware of the distraction of are wildlife as we speak from poaching as you have given them the green light to decimate the little that is left to conserve.
Once these GMA are gone then our National Parks are next.Don’t you know that GMA act as buffer zones with National parks.Asl your Kenyan counterparts what happened to the GMA when hunting was banned in 1976 ,the wildlife was destroyed and depleted as human encroachment took over .
You need to wake up before its too late as u will be remembered as the minister who initiated the depleting pf our GMA by wrong and careless decision .Don’t let down our President,our country and future generation
Mmm ba minister,since when did Zambia become segregative .You say Black Zambian,Don’t you know that is a very racial comment.What about the White ,colored,Indian and other colors that are born and bred in Zambia,are they not zambian.