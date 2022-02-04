Conflict anywhere is conflict with everywhere – HH

*CONFLICT ANYWHERE IS CONFLICT EVERYWHERE – HH*

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia ahead of tomorrow’s African Heads of State summit.

The Head of State says conflicts anywhere is conflict everywhere as it affects development adding that this is the reason that there is need of peace and unity in society.

President Hichilema writes …

Fellow citizens.

We have arrived safely here in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the 40th ordinary session of the Executive Council and the 35th ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

Tomorrow, Saturday the 5th of February, we will make our maiden address at the AU and address issues affecting the continent and our Country’s desire for trade and investment opportunities.

Peace and security is a major concern for us because conflict anywhere is conflict everywhere that can hinder development for our continent.

Thank you for your prayers and May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.