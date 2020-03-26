Confusion- Miles Sampa says people can still buy beer from bars but drink from home

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa says people can still buy beer from bars but should drink from their homes, in direct contradiction to what President Edgar Lungu said in his address to the nation on Wednesday.

Speaking in a live phone interview on HOT FM radio on Thursday morning, Sampa said there will be no meeting in one place to drink beer but that the bars will simply ‘transform’ into liquor stores that just sell beer without people drinking from there.

‘Yes what it is, bars will close starting from the deadline today. What will happen is there will be no meeting in one place, essentially your bottle opener will have to be put away, you don’t need to open your beer in bars but people can come and buy, so no congregating and drinking, all the bars will be closed, so no drinking anywhere else other than home so it means the bars have become liquor stores,’ Sampa said.

President Lungu announced during his address to the nation on the Coronavirus counter measures that all bars will be closed effective Thursday midnight on 26th March 2020.

