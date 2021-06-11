Constitutional Court says Lungu can stand again

President Edgar Lungu will stand as Patriotic Front candidate in the 12th August, 2021 general election after the Constitutional Court ruled that he has not held office twice

The court says when President Lungu was first elected in 2015 after the death of Mr Michael Sata, he did not serve a term of office as it was less than three years.

In this matter, Legal Resources Foundation Limited, Dr. S and Chapter One Foundation were alleging that President Edgar Lungu held his office twice with his first term being from 2015 to 2016 and his second term being from 2016 to date hence not eligible to contest this year’s general election.

The petitioners therefore wanted the court to declare his nomination null and void.