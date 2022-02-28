COP SHOOTS COP

February 28, 2022 – Police in Lusaka recorded a shooting incident in which Constable Wamunyima Mubiana aged 24 of Paramilitary Battalion was shot at by Pumulo Mulife aged 27 also a Police Officer under Paramilitary Battalion.

The incident occurred on February 27, 2022 around 01:00 hours at Northmead Market area.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Constable Mulife while on his point of duty around Northmead Market area shot at Mubiana who later sustained a gunshot wound on his right ear. Constable Mubiana was not on duty at the time of the incident.

The victim was rushed to University Teaching Hospital for treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

The suspect has been apprehended and is in Police Custody while investigations have been instituted to establish the cause of the shooting.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer.